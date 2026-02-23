Cam Jordan Believes Tyler Shough Can Be Saints' Franchise QB

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyler Shough made a helluva impression on not just Saints fans, but even their star players ... so much so that Cam Jordan tells TMZ Sports he believes the rookie could be their franchise quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints have been searching for a new signal caller since Drew Brees retired .... and despite bringing in signal-callers like Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Derek Carr, they just haven't found their guy.

Until now, potentially.

The Saints drafted Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the QB threw for 2,384 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games ... something Jordan, the longtime Saints defensive end, says was a great showcase.

"I think with him, there could be a bright future," Jordan said, "and hopefully he can continue to build upon that process that we showed last year."

With high praise comes high pressure -- especially for a young QB -- but Jordan believes Shough simply has to "continue grinding, continue proving everybody who you think you are."

With the quarterback having some experience under his belt, the 8x Pro Bowler thinks the Saints can return to the playoffs, emphasizing the goal is always to win it all, not just a few games (you're about to catch a stray, NYJ).