Honorary Secret Service Agent Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel Is Not Dead, Dad Confirms

Devarjaye 'DJ' Daniel -- the teenager who President Donald Trump made an honorary Secret Service agent last year -- isn't dead despite the viral speculation ... so says the young man's father.

Theodis Daniel -- DJ's father -- posted on his son's behalf ... calling the online gossip about his son's death "lies" and writing it's tantamount to bullying the young man.

Theodis writes that he hopes the clicks and monetization for people spreading the rumors on social media were worth it ... because it ruined many people's days -- with numerous reaching out to the family in tears.

Theodis then asks President Trump and lawmakers across the country to put policies into action which would hold people who share such rumors accountable.

Theodis ends his statement asking the country to get back to a place of "common decency common respect and common sense."

Donald Trump appointed DJ Daniel, who is terminally ill with cancer, as an honorary Secret Service agent after he was teased by older kids in his community

Remember ... Daniel is the 14-year-old who has already been made an honorary member of more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies. President Trump made him an honorary Secret Service member during a joint session of Congress in March 2025.