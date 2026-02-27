Oleksandr Usyk, Rico Verhoeven To Fight At Pyramids of Giza on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven are making history with their upcoming showdown -- the heavyweight title fight will be staged at the Pyramids of Giza, the first to be held at the iconic landmark.

It was announced on Friday that Usyk will defend his WBC title against the former kickboxing heavyweight champion at "Glory in Giza" on May 23 in Egypt.

The news shocked boxing fans, as bouts are usually in famous venues like Madison Square Garden or T-Mobile Arena -- not one of the most historic landmarks on Earth.

Quick history lesson ... the Great Pyramid -- largest in Egypt -- was constructed around 2600 BC using an estimated 2.3 million massive stone blocks. It's the oldest structure of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, initially built as a massive tomb for Egyptian pharaohs.

"I'm ready and looking forward to meeting him in the ring," Usyk said.

"It's going to be a unique experience for both of us, a big night is coming!"

The bout -- which will be aired on DAZN -- is Usyk's first fight since July 2025, when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium.

As for Verhoeven, who holds a 66-10 kickboxing record, he's only had one pro boxing match in 2014 -- beating Janos Finfera by second-round KO.