Max Holloway Says He'd Be Open To Conor McGregor Fight At White House

Max Holloway is gearing up for a massive lightweight showdown in the main event of UFC 326 against Charles Oliveira ... and while he isn't overlooking Do Bronxs in the BMF title fight -- he tells TMZ Sports he would love to run it back with Conor McGregor!!

Babcock caught up with Holloway just days before the Octagon doors close behind him in Las Vegas, where he asked if a fight with McGregor, potentially at the White House, still appeals to him in 2026 -- and while Conor hasn't fought in nearly five years, that doesn't mean Max isn't interested.

"I think everybody in the UFC or anywhere, you'd be stupid as hell to not take that fight, man," Holloway said. "Anything with Conor's name attached to fight-wise, it's a huge fight."

He even went as far as to invoke a famous phrase from the Notorious One, saying everybody knows a Conor fight is a "red panty night fight."

If you aren't familiar with the reference ... it's from when McGregor was sparring verbally with Rafael Dos Anjos during a press conference -- saying when you sign to fight him, it's a "celebration."

"You ring back home, you ring your wife, baby, we done it! Break out the red panties!"

Have to imagine it's a fight Holloway would love to have back. The two fought in August 2013, when McGregor picked up a unanimous decision win over the Hawaii native.

But that's an issue for another day ... before that, Max has his plate full with Oliveira.