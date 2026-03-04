Myles Garrett Busted For Speeding Again

Myles Garrett got another speeding ticket last month -- this time, cops say they clocked the Cleveland Browns superstar going 94 in a 70 MPH zone.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the defensive standout's green Porsche was pulled over on the highway on Feb. 21 around 1:35 AM ... hours after he showed face at the Miami (OH) basketball game against Bowling Green.

Although he was busted going 24 over the limit, the cop noted the two-time Defensive Player of the Year was "kind and cooperative" in the remarks section of the ticket.

Before he returned to U.S. soil, Garrett was over in Italy cheering on his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, as she secured a silver medal in snowboarding.

Garrett has a court appearance slated for March 10 ... or he can just cough up the dough for the ticket.

The guy has the funds -- he's made more than $151 million over the course of his career.

Garrett's speeding tickets are piling up -- he's approaching double digits in the state of Ohio since going No. 1 to the Browns in 2017.

He also had a serious scare in 2022 ... when his luxury whip flipped and rolled with a female passenger in the car.