Shaquil Barrett Confident Myles Garrett Breaks Sack Record, There's No Asterisk!

Shaquil Barrett -- who had a whopping 19.5 sacks in the 2019 season -- believes Myles Garrett will be the new sack king after Sunday's game against the Bengals ... telling TMZ Sports there's no way his accomplishment should come with an asterisk!!

We spoke with Shaq about Garrett's quest to surpass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's shared NFL single-season record at 22.5 sacks ... and considering those guys reached their accomplishments in a lesser amount (Strahan needed 16, Watt just 15), we asked how he feels the Cleveland Browns superstar's numbers should be received, considering he'll have required more chances at 17.

Garrett is currently sitting right behind the No. 1 spot ... and needs 0.5 to tie.

Barrett said it doesn't matter -- the schedule isn't Garrett's fault -- and the game gets harder as time goes on.

Barrett is rooting for Garrett to get it done ... especially since he's been toughing it out in Cleveland all these years.

There's more -- we also chopped it up about the state of one of his former teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and he weighed in on whether it's time to move on from coach Todd Bowles.

