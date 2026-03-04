Yvette Nicole Brown Says 'ICE Out' Is Way More Important Than Nicki Minaj's Politics

Play video content TMZ.com

Yvette Nicole Brown has a lot to say about Nicki Minaj and President Trump ... but she says it's all just noise compared to the real issues ... like the immigration enforcement crisis.

We got Yvette in New York City and our photog asked her about Nicki and some Deon Cole jokes from the NAACP Image Awards.

Yvette ripped Nicki a few weeks ago -- claiming Nicki banned staff from using her bathrooms -- but here she says people should stop caring about Nicki supporting a "pedophile President" and instead focus on getting ICE out of American communities, and restoring voting rights.

The way Yvette sees it ... the USA needs to get back to being a welcoming and kind nation, and that includes welcoming and kind people in office.