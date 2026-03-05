Warren Moon Not Surprised Patriots Dumped Stefon Diggs ... ‘He Brings Baggage!!!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stefon Diggs’ release in New England raised plenty of eyebrows -- but not Warren Moon’s.

We caught up with the Hall of Fame quarterback after the news of Diggs’ release broke, and the legendary QB tells TMZ Sports the move made sense given the circumstances surrounding the veteran receiver.

“You know, it doesn't surprise me,” Moon told Babcock moments after the news broke. “He brings a lot of baggage wherever he goes right now. He has off-the-field stuff, and he wasn't as productive over the last part of the season as he had been in the first part of the season.”

The move is notable considering Diggs actually produced in his lone season in Foxborough -- starting all 17 games and hauling in 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while serving as Drake Maye’s most targeted receiver in the young QB’s second season.

But the business side of football appears to have played a big role. Diggs was entering the expensive portion of his three-year, $63.5 million contract … and by releasing him before the new league year, the Patriots avoid paying the $26.5 million he was owed for 2026.

Moon said the financial flexibility likely made the decision even easier.

“Salary cap-wise, they can probably use that money to upgrade the position and maybe with a younger, less expensive receiver,” he said.

Still, Moon believes Diggs’ résumé should help him land somewhere soon as he searches for his next team.

“I think he'll find somewhere to go,” Moon told us. “Some team will want a veteran receiver that has experience like he does, and he's been pretty productive.”

And if the release feels like the latest headline in a never-ending NFL news cycle, Moon says that’s no accident.

“The way they do their calendar with the combine and the pre-agency and OTAs and the next thing you know, it's training camp,” Moon said. “They stay in the headlines. The NFL is a marketing machine. They really are.”