Marsai Martin Laughs Off Deion Sanders' Matchmaking Attempt, I'm Used To It!

Marsai Martin is speaking out after Deion Sanders *tried* to play matchmaker for his sons during a viral interview clip last month ... with the actress telling TMZ Sports that the experience was nothing new ... and something she and her man have been dealing with for "many years!"

We caught up with the former "black-ish" star out at LAX, where we asked about the viral moment with Deion -- and she had a good laugh about the situation.

"It's so funny," Martin said. "We both know the space that we're in. I tell him things immediately. So I was like, babe, guess what!"

"We laugh at it, we move forward."

She's referring to professional stock car driver Rajah Caruth. While it's unclear when the two first got together ... it seems like they've been going strong for some time.

Marin's mom, Carol, made it known that Caruth was a good sport about the moment ... saying, "I couldn't wish for a better partner for her."

But don't take it as shade toward Deion's kids -- 'cause Carol said that Deion raised good boys.