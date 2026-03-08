Brody Jenner Expecting Second Baby With Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is about to be a dad of two!

The reality star announced Saturday that he and wife Tia Blanco are expecting their second child and they broke the news with a seriously sweet beach moment.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Tia shows off her baby bump while the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Honey, leans in to kiss her mom's belly. Brody is seen planting a kiss on Tia while holding up a sonogram picture.

"Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September ❤️," he captioned the post.

The Jenner family showed love in the comments. Kylie Jenner dropped white heart emojis, Kim Kardashian added a red heart, and proud grandma Linda Thompson gushed about not being able to wait to hold another "baby Jenner."

Brody and his pro surfer wife welcomed Honey in July 2023 and later tied the knot in Malibu last summer in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.