Timothy Busfield Fires Back After Actress Claims He Sexually Abused Her

Timothy Busfield did not lay a hand on Claudia Christian or sexually abuse the actress while they were working together on the 1991 film, "Strays" ... at least according to Busfield's rep.

Larry Stein, Busfield's spokesperson, tells TMZ ... the beleaguered actor/director denies all allegations by Christian, who gave a police interview obtained by The Mirror US in which she claimed Busfield grabbed her, threw her against a wall, and kissed her while they were rehearsing lines in his trailer.

According to the report, Christian claimed Busfield had an erection as he stuck his tongue in her mouth during the alleged encounter, which ended when she pushed him away and dashed out of the trailer.

Stein also points out Busfield has not been criminally charged with assaulting Christian.

"The current case, which has destroyed his reputation and career, is about an allegation regarding prepubescent boys," according to Stein, adding ... "There is absolutely no connection between 35-year-old allegations regarding an adult woman and prepubescent boys."

As we reported, Busfield was indicted by a grand jury in February on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child. The charges stem from accusations made by two young brothers who acted in the TV series, "The Cleaning Lady," which was directed by Busfield.

The boys claimed Busfield inappropriately touched them multiple times while on the show's New Mexico set between November 2022 and spring of 2024.

However, Stein tells us the charges are pure BS ... pointing out Busfield took a polygraph that establishes he did not commit the alleged crimes (polygraph results are admissible in New Mexico criminal cases). Stein also said sexual risk studies indicate Busfield has "absolutely no interest in prepubescent boys."