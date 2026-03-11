Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lamar Odom Headed Back to College … For Potential Coaching Gig

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lamar Odom is getting back to work after checking out of rehab -- and getting back to his basketball roots, TMZ has learned. 

Sources close to the former NBA star tell us, Lamar has been traveling recently and sat down with several college basketball programs to discuss potential coaching opportunities. 

The two-time NBA champ has had conversations with athletic departments and basketball staff about joining them to help develop the next generation of players. 

Sources told TMZ ... Lamar is pitching schools on bringing back elements of the legendary Triangle Offense, the system he mastered while playing for then-Lakers head coach Phil Jackson

We’re told Lamar believes young basketball players can benefit from the strategy ... and he's eager to land a job where he can start training a new batch of basketball stars.

