Lamar Odom Headed Back to College … For Potential Coaching Gig

Lamar Odom is getting back to work after checking out of rehab -- and getting back to his basketball roots, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former NBA star tell us, Lamar has been traveling recently and sat down with several college basketball programs to discuss potential coaching opportunities.

The two-time NBA champ has had conversations with athletic departments and basketball staff about joining them to help develop the next generation of players.

Sources told TMZ ... Lamar is pitching schools on bringing back elements of the legendary Triangle Offense, the system he mastered while playing for then-Lakers head coach Phil Jackson.