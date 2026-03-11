President Trump Endorses Jake Paul Political Career

Play video content X / @whitehouse

President Trump just threw his support behind Jake Paul the politician if he ever chooses to run for office ... telling a crowd in Kentucky the YouTuber-turned-boxer has his "complete and total endorsement."

The wild comment came during a rally in Hebron ... when 47 praised the fighter for his courage, brains and talent.

POTUS went as far as to say he thinks Paul could dive headfirst into politics "in the not too distant future" ... and he'd fully support him if he does.

Paul spoke prior to the kind words ... saying Trump taught him all about courage, which inspires him to fight guys much bigger than him ... like Anthony Joshua.

The boxer told the crowd, "I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way -- you guys have that fight, you guys have that swag. There's a lot of young kids in here. The future of America."

"I'm never afraid to speak the truth and I know you guys aren't."

Play video content X/@GovGoneWild

Paul isn't shy about his support for Trump -- he posted a lengthy vid explaining why he was voting for him in 2024 -- and most recently, they hung out at the College Football Playoff national championship game.