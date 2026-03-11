T'Vondre Sweat's 2024 DWI Case Dismissed Due To Insufficient Evidence

T'Vondre Sweat's 2024 DWI arrest is officially a thing of the past ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the case has been tossed due to insufficient evidence.

According to court docs we obtained, prosecutors filed the motion to dismiss in the case against the Tennessee Titans' 2024 second-round draft pick ... saying they cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the "element of intoxication."

As we previously reported, Sweat was involved in a rollover crash weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft. Police documents said that his orange 2023 Ford Bronco flipped on its side after it collided with a blue 2020 Dodge sports car on a Texas highway in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 7.

They state the Dodge hit the Bronco from behind, causing it to lose control, roll over and eventually come to a stop on its right side.

The 24-year-old somehow managed to walk away unscathed. However, when police investigated the accident -- they said he exhibited signs of being intoxicated after admitting to being the driver.

Sweat "had glassy eyes" according to the docs, and his ride had an "odor of burnt marijuana."

They later took him to jail and booked him on a charge of DWI. A local outlet at the time said he blew over the legal limit at .08 ... clocking in at .105, though it's unclear if that is accurate.

With the news of the case being dismissed ... his attorney -- E.G. Morris -- filed a motion to have his ignition interlock device removed from his whip.

We've reached out to Morris for comment ... so far no word back.

On the field, Sweat is gearing up for the 2026 NFL season with the New York Jets, who traded for the third-year player in February.