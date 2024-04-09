NFL Draft Prospect T'Vondre Sweat Involved In Rollover Crash Before DWI Arrest

T'Vondre Sweat is fortunate to have been able to walk out of jail this weekend under his own power ... because cops say the top NFL draft prospect was involved in a rollover car crash just hours before he was thrown behind bars.

New Austin Police Department documents we obtained state that Sweat's 2023 orange Ford Bronco flipped on its side after it collided with a 2020 blue Dodge sports car on a Texas highway at around 4:41 AM on Sunday.

In the docs, cops state the Dodge hit the Bronco from behind, causing it to lose control, roll over, and eventually come to a stop on its right side.

Somehow, Sweat -- who's 6 feet 4, 366 pounds -- appeared to escape the carnage unscathed ... although when police conducted an investigation following the accident, they say he exhibited signs of being intoxicated after admitting to being the driver.

According to the docs, the former Texas Longhorn defensive lineman "had glassy eyes." Cops also stated his ride emitted an "odor of burnt marijuana."

Sweat was later taken to Travis County Jail and booked on a charge of DWI at around 2:12 PM. He was released at around 4 PM ... and declined to comment on the matter when he was asked about it as he walked out of custody.

T’Vondre Sweat exiting Travis County Jail with attorney after being arrested overnight and facing a DWI charge.



No comment from Sweat’s attorney.



Much more to come on @KXAN_News at 5. pic.twitter.com/8evFwv5VYN — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) April 7, 2024 @noah_gross27