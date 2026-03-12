Jordan Jones 911 Call, Witness Detailed Heroic Effort Before Shooting

Play video content Kennesaw Police Department

Jordan Jones' heroic attempt to protect a woman who was being attacked was captured in a harrowing, newly released 911 audio -- with a witness telling dispatchers the late pro football player tried to intervene before he was shot.

TMZ Sports obtained the 911 calls just days after Jones was shot and killed outside of Saddle Bar in Acworth, Georgia, on March 7.

A caller at the scene broke down what happened to the dispatcher ... saying Jones, who worked as bar security, was shot in the parking lot after he told another man, alleged gunman Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, to stop assaulting a woman.

"The security guard tried to come out here and stop him," the caller said.

"He walked into his car and said, 'You know you can't be beating up girls, you gotta go,' and then buddy got in his car, pulled out a gun and shot him in the back."

The caller said the gunman sped off in his black BMW after shooting Jones.

Another caller frantically begged the dispatcher to send emergency responders quickly, going back and forth amid the unfolding chaos.

The 911 caller told the operator that the alleged shooter, a black man with dreads, left the scene, and help was badly needed.

"We need y'all here ASAP," the caller screamed.

Acworth Police said Jordan -- who was set to play for the Arena Football One League's Michigan Arsenal this season -- died from his injuries at the Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA. He was only 28.

The Saddle Bar manager told us he held a candlelight vigil at the establishment with Jones' mother, family, and friends. They also plan to increase security and police presence.