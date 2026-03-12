UFC Fighters Training FBI At Special Agent Academy in Quantico

The FBI and UFC collab is really happening -- months after Kash Patel said he'd enlist MMA fighters to help train special agents, some of combat sports' biggest names are making their way to Quantico to help recruits beef up their defense.

Patel spoke about the move ... saying it'll be a "historic seminar" at the Special Agent Academy -- with a card full of names like Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Justin Gaethje, Claudia Gadelha, Manel Kape and Michael Chandler slated to help out.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth - helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people," Patel explained.

He also thanked UFC honcho Dana White for the partnership ... saying it'll make a huge impact in better defending the country.

White also said he has "tremendous respect" for the FBI ... and considering his promotion has some of the "baddest" fighters on the planet, it only makes sense.