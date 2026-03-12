MVP CEO Pitches Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor Boxing, MMA Fights

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor could be coming to not just a boxing ring near you, but also an Octagon ... if Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian has his way, telling TMZ Sports it's the "perfect idea!"

Bidarian stopped by our studio for a sit-down with Babcock Tuesday afternoon, when he referenced what would surely be two of the most watched fights in the history of combat sports.

"Listen, I have the perfect idea," Nakisa said.

"We do the MMA fight with Jake and Conor, and then we do the boxing match with Jake and Conor, perfect co-promotion. The fans get one of the biggest back-to-back fights in history."

Obviously, it's not the first time there's been talk of the two superstars fighting, but it's almost always been discussed as a boxing match, not a mixed martial arts contest.

Bidarian made it crystal clear ... Paul is down to enter the cage.

"Jake would love to fight Conor McGregor in MMA."

37-year-old McGregor is under contract with the UFC ... but the MVP CEO says the idea would be to do a co-promotion with Dana White and UFC.

Of course, it's been a minute since Conor was last in the Octagon -- July 2021, to be precise -- when The Notorious snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier. Conor last boxed professionally in 2017 ... his megafight against Floyd Mayweather.

Jake last boxed in December against Anthony Joshua. He has never fought MMA professionally, though he wrestled in high school, so he's got some ability on the mats.