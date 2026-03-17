'Love Island USA's Cashel Barnett Sentenced for Sex Abuse, Ex Calls It 'Injustice'

"Love Island USA" contestant Cashel Barnett got a year behind bars in Utah for getting sexually violent with his ex-girlfriend in front of their kid ... but she says the sentence feels like an "injustice."

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office tells TMZ … Cashel has been sentenced to one year in jail with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault, and one count of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child. He began serving his stint in county jail on January 12.

After he completes his time behind bars, we're told Cashel will be put on probation ... and there's a protective order in place that bars him from going near his ex or their child.

A source close to the ex-GF tells TMZ ... before the sentencing, a victim impact statement was read in open court, and it said, in part, "Imagining all the hurt and long-lasting damage and having a one-year sentence feels like an injustice. I pray for the safety of all three of my children and for me."

As we told you ... Cashel was accused of brutally assaulting his ex in front of their 1-year-old child last year.

Cashel's attorney, Andrew Deesing, tells TMZ ... "Mr. Barnett was sentenced according to the plea agreement crafted by the State. The State recommended that he be placed on probation and the judge after having heard the June testimony, agreed to impose that sentence. The original charges carried with them a prison sentence of 15 years to life. Mr. Barnett believes the joint plea agreement, substantial reduction, and factual basis represent the appropriate resolution of this case."