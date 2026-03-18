Nickelodeon Star Chris O'Neal Arrested After Malibu House Break-In

Chris O'Neal -- who played Kevin Reed in Nickelodeon's "How to Rock" -- was arrested Monday ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... deputies responded to a burglary call in Malibu at 5:45 AM. We're told the caller stated they viewed security camera footage and saw three adults inside the home.

According to our sources, officers were told the suspects entered through the rear, manipulating the cameras so that the caller couldn't see what happened afterward.

We're told O'Neal, 31, was among those arrested in connection with the alleged burglary and booked into the L.A. County Jail. He was released Tuesday afternoon.