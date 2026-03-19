USF's Bryan Hodgson Will Coach NCAA Tournament Game in Front of Dad With Dementia

Coaching for More Than an Upset

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South Florida coach Bryan Hodgson isn’t just chasing a March Madness upset -- he’s coaching for his dad.

Hodgson got emotional talking to TMZ Sports ahead of No. 11 USF’s first-round matchup with No. 6 Louisville … revealing his father, Larry, is battling dementia -- but is still doing well enough to understand what’s about to happen.

And what’s about to happen is huge.

For the first time ever, Hodgson’s dad will watch him coach a game as a head coach in person.

“Dad’s doing well,” Hodgson told us. “We have great conversations. He knows what’s going on … he’ll be well aware in the arena.”

The tough part? It’s not just the diagnosis -- it’s the reality of it all.

“It’s more starting to get physically taxing,” Hodgson admitted. “That’s the tough thing … the travel piece.”

Still, when Hodgson told his dad the news he’d be there in Buffalo ... it struck a chord.

“He was in tears,” Hodgson said. “He’s always enabled me to chase my dreams. He’s my why.”

Try not getting chills hearing that ... and the setting makes it even more storybook in Buffalo -- a place the Jamestown, NY native knows well from his time as an assistant at the University of Buffalo. He expects a near home-court vibe, too.

“We’re gonna have 400 people minimum,” he said. “A lot more already bought tickets … we’re gonna have people there that have our back.”

As for the game itself, Hodgson isn’t backing down -- even with Louisville rolling in.

His pitch to bracket-fillers everywhere: bet on the grinders.

“We’ve got a bunch of forged men,” he said. “Guys that were overlooked … D2, JUCO … blue-collar guys.”

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Hodgson isn’t just bringing USF to the NCAA Tournament ... he’s putting his guys on a full-blown Buffalo food tour. Coach told us they’re checking every box before tipoff … hitting iconic spots and making sure the team gets a real feel for the city, not just the arena.

It’s been a feast with Jim’s Steakout, Ted’s Hot Dogs, Tim Hortons runs, and Duff’s wings on deck -- plus a sit-down at Giancarlo’s with more stops like Sinatra’s and Hutch’s in the mix.

And if they pull off the upset … it won’t just be a March Madness shocker -- it’ll be a moment a father and son never forget.