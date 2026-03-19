Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Speaks Out, Calls Claims 'Baseless'

The world is still trying to wrap their head around the shocking video of Taylor Frankie Paul appearing to assault her ex Dakota Mortensen ... and now Dakota is giving his take on Taylor and the subsequent fallout.

Dakota tells TMZ ... "As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation. I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same."

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As we reported ... In 2023, Taylor pled guilty to aggravated assault -- a charge which stemmed from the incident captured in our video. She was later placed on 3 years' probation, which ends in August.

But the fallout from the incident didn't stop there ... her reality show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has paused production and "The Bachelorette" Season 22 -- which starred Taylor -- has been canceled. Both decisions had to do with Taylor's past actions.