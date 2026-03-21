Dancer Joshua Allen's Autopsy Shows He Had Drugs, Alcohol in System

Dancer Joshua Allen had a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system when he died ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ... their investigation shows Allen tested positive for ethanol, cocaine, and ketamine.

Allen was also wearing a black ankle monitor when the M.E. observed him ... it's unclear why he was wearing it.

The autopsy also lists out the myriad of injuries Allen suffered at the time of his death ... which, as we told you, has officially been ruled a suicide.

As we've told you ... Joshua gained national attention in 2008 when he won the 4th season of 'SYTYCD.' The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss came in 2nd place.

Allen later ran into some legal trouble when he was charged with domestic violence in 2016.

We broke the story about his death ... with family members revealing to us he was struck by a train. He passed away in a Texas hospital in late September 2025.

Family and friends shared insight with us about their final conversations with Joshua ... "One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times. You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else."

He was 36.

RIP