Denise Richards' Before-and-After Pics Are Giving Her Surgeon's Business a Lift

New Look Has Plastic Surgeon Cashing In!!!

Denise Richards' new transformation is keeping her surgeon booked and busy ... Dr. Ben Talei told us he's been inundated with requests after sharing the actress' amazing before-and-after pics.

ICYMI ... Denise and Dr. Talei shared her facelift results on Instagram Saturday, and people can't stop talking about how great she looks!

Dr. Talei tells TMZ ... his office has received 300 to 400 consultation requests since the reveal. Keep in mind the doctor was already regularly booked 3 to 6 months in advance before the extra boost in popularity.

While scheduling is getting tougher, Dr. Talei assures us his team is going to try to accommodate the rising demand.

And if you're worried Dr. Talei's newfound viral fame will come with an increase in price, don't fret ... he tells us the price is the only thing not going up.

For those curious about Denise's exact procedure she received, Dr. Talei says she had a comprehensive AuraLyft -- which is an advanced deep-plane lift -- incorporating SMAS optimization. She also had fat restoration, temporal brow restoration, upper blepharoplasty, lower left eyelid fat repositioning, and a Cupid's corner lip lift.