Daniel Moody, Son Of WWE Legend Paul Bearer, Dead At Age 39

Daniel Moody -- the son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer -- has died at the age of 39.

According to a GoFundMe, Moody went to a hospital in November "for a procedure and suffered a major health crisis and is now in long-term care."

At the time, the page was set up to help deal with "take care of his insurance premiums but the bills are piling up." It was later updated to say the funds will now go toward funeral costs.

No cause of death was given.

"For those who met him, worked with him, or simply followed along over the years, this one hits on a different level," Steve Stasiak of the Book Pro Wrestlers agency wrote on Facebook. "There’s history there. There’s family there. And there’s a bond to the business that never really leaves.

"Moments like this remind you how small the wrestling world really is… and how deep those roots go."

According to AL.com, Daniel was the last surviving member of his immediate family. His father died in 2013 following a heart attack. His mother, Dianna, died in 2009 and his older brother, Michael, died in 2014.

Moody was a wrestler himself, going by DJ Pringle whenever he stepped into the ring. He wrestled with independent wrestling promotions in Alabama.