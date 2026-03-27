Pima County Deputy Fired After Kidnapping Arrest, Same Dept. Investigating Guthrie Abduction

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department canned one of its deputies after he was arrested on a kidnapping charge ... according to KOLD-TV.

The deputy, Travis Reynolds, was booked by the Tucson Police Department Thursday ... and he was in court Friday, where the judge set his bond at $200K.

Prosecutors claim a female victim told authorities she was afraid of the deputy because of the "power dynamic" between the two of them after Reynolds allegedly called her "hot" and shared a vape pen with her while transporting the woman to Pima County Jail in Arizona.

He allegedly offered to help with her case, saying they could "go to a hotel and have sex." The woman claimed the officer showed her sexually explicit videos and kept her in the car for a while.

The report says Reynolds "eventually got her out of the vehicle" and demanded she show him her breasts before bringing her into the station.

KOLD reports video surveillance from the Pima County Jail confirmed parts of the account ... and Reynolds stated in the complaint he "may or may not have" discussed having sex with the alleged victim or shown her sexual videos.

Reynolds is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 6.