Derwin James Jr. Says Active NFL Players Should Skip Olympics Over Injury Risk

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Derwin James Jr. says it's cool that NFL players have the opportunity to compete in the 2028 Olympics, but he's suggesting they skip the Summer Games, telling TMZ Sports the injury risk in the sport is too high.

That's what the Los Angeles Chargers star told us at LAX this week, after the Fanatics Flag Football Classic went down, where his fellow NFL players competed with the U.S. men's national flag football team and celebrities.

James Jr. -- who didn't participate in the FFC due to injury -- gave kudos to the flag football players, saying their skill set gives them an edge in Olympic competition ... and the active NFL players should consider sitting out the upcoming Games.

"I say the next Olympics," James Jr. said, "give them boys this one 'cause I feel they're more prepared, they're more skilled. I mean, you seen the formations they was running out there, it was crazy!"

"Give the NFL players, you know, that's kinda retired, already done playing, kind of on the backend, because I feel like a lot of those movements is a lot of risk on your joints, too."

"I mean, do you want your receiver one out there or your number one corner?!"

James Jr. -- who recorded three interceptions and one fumble last season -- also said that practice squad players should miss the Olympics as well, noting their goal is to earn a spot on the active roster.

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We know Joe Burrow might not take James Jr.'s advice ... he told us at the FFC's press conference that this has been his dream since he was a kid, and having a shot at winning a gold medal is "something very special."