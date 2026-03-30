Cardi B Shuts Down Producers Accusing Her of Stealing Music

Cardi B and her record labels scored a legal win in the Lone Star State after being sued for allegedly using portions of another artist's song without permission ... the lawsuit against them has just been thrown out of court for jurisdictional reasons.

Here's the deal ... Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar (AKA Kemika 1956) filed suit against Cardi B back in July 2024, claiming Cardi and her producers stole their secret sauce by using parts of their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread" on her March 2024 hit single, "Enough (Miami)."

The lawsuit was filed in Texas ... but according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, it was dismissed due to a lack of personal jurisdiction. Translation: the judge ruled Fraustro and Aguilar didn't establish that the Texas court had the power to deal with the case.

The suit also named Cardi's labels Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group as co-defendants.

Unclear if Fraustro and Aguilar plan to refile the lawsuit in a different state.