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Megan Fox Blocks Ex MGK on Instagram After He Left Thirsty Comments on Posts

Megan Fox MGK's Flirt Game Fizzles As Ex Blocks Him on Instagram

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Party's over for MGK! Megan Fox just put the kibosh on her ex leaving flirty comments on her social posts, TMZ has learned.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ that Megan blocked MGK on Instagram.

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As you know ... when you block someone on Instagram, that means they can no longer follow you and their comments on your posts disappear.

It's unclear what the final straw was for the block, but we're told the former couple has no relationship outside of co-parenting their daughter, Saga.

MGK was spotted over the weekend in Malibu with his two daughters ... no Megan in sight.

Megan Fox Hot Shots
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Megan Fox Hot Shots Launch Gallery
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Megan returned to social media March 3 with her first Instagram post since she broke up with MGK in 2024. The sultry post featured the "Jennifer's Body" star in a sexy goth look complete with a studded collar, skin-tight camisole, thigh-high gartered stockings, stiletto platform heels, and a G-string.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Together
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MGK and Megan Fox Happier Times Launch Gallery
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"Stoked I have your phone number," MGK wrote in the comments.

Later that same week, Megan posted more thirst traps showing her on all fours with her tongue out, prompting MGK to comment again, writing, "stoked we had a baby."

MGK's apparently stoked about a lot of things ... but getting blocked by his baby mama may not be one of them.

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