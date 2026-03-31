Jaden Ivey Breaks Silence After Being Cut By Bulls, Shut Down By Flight Attendant

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Jaden Ivey jetted out of town after the Chicago Bulls cut him following his anti-Pride comments ... with the hooper going live to discuss the situation as he waited to take off, before a flight attendant made him turn off his phone.

The 24-year-old's destination was unknown, but he was on a commercial flight when he started streaming to some of his 219K Instagram followers ... loudly discussing religion and sin.

As Ivey spoke, the safety briefing played in the background. A flight attendant eventually approached him, asking him to wrap things up as the cell phone could interfere with the communication system.

Ivey kept it going for about another minute before signing off.

In the end, his stream peaked at almost 4,500 viewers.

It all follows a controversial few days for the fifth-year NBA player. The Bulls opted to waive Ivey after he posted a series of lengthy videos over the weekend ... venting about multiple topics -- including the NBA's celebration of the LGBTQ community with Pride Night.

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"The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, 'Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it." Ivey said.