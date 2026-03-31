Kyle Cooke Asked Amanda and West Multiple Times About the Rumors, They Denied

"Summer House" star Kyle Cooke was kept in the dark on his ex-wife Amanda Batula and West Wilson's secret fling ... even approaching them multiple times, but they continued to deny the speculation, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the group tell TMZ ... all the buzz about Bravo stars Amanda and West possibly being a thing was still just speculation to Amanda's ex Kyle ... even up to as recently as this weekend, before anything was officially confirmed.

We’re told Kyle had seen all the rumors swirling online, but when he directly approached both his ex-wife and his best friend multiple times, they shut it down and denied anything was going on.

Still, it’s clearly not sitting right with Kyle, 'cause our sources say Kyle insists to friends that it doesn’t bother him -- but then keeps circling back to the topic, talking about it again and again and harping on how unhappy he is with the situation at hand.

While most people in the group are reportedly siding with Ciara online, we’re told Kyle’s also been deeply affected by it all ... especially after spending a decade with Amanda and it being heavily covered on the show.

As for when things may have shifted ... our source believes Kyle finally got the truth after returning to New York, possibly explaining that cryptic post he shared with Ciara earlier this week.

As we previously reported, Amanda and West came clean about their relationship in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts ... after months of online speculation that the two friends and costars were secretly seeing each other.