'All Dogs Go to Heaven' Producer Gary Goldman Has Dementia, Friend Starts GoFundMe

Devastating news -- acclaimed animator and producer Gary Goldman has been battling dementia for the past year, with his condition worsening ... and now a GoFundMe has been launched to help his wife cover the growing costs.

The GFM page -- started by family friend Mary Busacca -- lays out the heartbreaking reality ... the man who helped bring storybook dreams to life with films like "The Secret of NIMH", "An American Tail", "The Land Before Time" and "All Dogs Go to Heaven" is now losing his own memories.

Mary says it began with confusion while Gary was working in his home office -- his thoughts blurring, memory fading -- before doctors confirmed early-onset dementia.

She describes it as a cruel twist for someone who built entire worlds through storytelling ... now struggling to hold onto his own.