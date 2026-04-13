Jorginho Notes 'Misunderstanding' Over Chappell Roan Bodyguard Confusion

Jorginho wants to "set the record straight" about what actually happened with Chappell Roan and that bodyguard.

The soccer star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday ... chalking the blame game up to a "misunderstanding."

He wrote ... "I regret the impact this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada and our family."

ICYMI ... Jorginho slammed Chappell last month, alleging her security guard was speaking "in an extremely aggressive manner" to the athlete's wife and 11-year-old daughter after the young girl allegedly walked by the singer's table at the hotel where they were staying.

He said the incident made his daughter cry and told the pop star's fans to give their affection to someone else.

Since then, Chappell responded by saying the bodyguard wasn't hers ... and she wasn't aware that Jorginho's daughter had even walked by her table.

Play video content Instagram/@chappellroan

The security guard backed up her side of the story, saying that he took "full responsibility" for his behavior, and wasn't even there with Chappell -- he was reportedly representing Sabrina Carpenter instead.

Jorginho's saying that -- while he made his initial statement "in the heat of the moment" -- he responded to the alleged incident "as any father would."

He noted Chappell had since reached out to his wife privately, and said it was clear that the singer "had no knowledge" of what went down and "had not asked anyone to approach them."