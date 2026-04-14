Netflix Shelves 'Selling The City,' Puts Focus on 'Selling Sunset'

Netflix is shutting the door on another luxury real estate series ... 'cause TMZ has learned "Selling the City" will not be returning for another season.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the decision ultimately comes down to strategy -- we're told Netflix wants to focus on just one real estate franchise, and that crown belongs to "Selling Sunset."

The New York-based series -- which premiered in January 2025 as part of the growing "Selling Sunset" universe -- followed a group of elite agents navigating the ultra-competitive luxury market while working under the Douglas Elliman banner.

Despite expanding the franchise to the East Coast, our sources say Netflix is now pulling back and consolidating its efforts.

We broke the story ... there are already ripple effects across the platform’s real estate slate. The cast of "Selling the O.C." was recently told they won't be filming this year, but our sources say that delay has nothing to do with Orange County drama and everything to do with "Selling Sunset" taking priority.

As we first told you ... "Selling Sunset" Season 10 is now the main focus as production works through a cast shakeup, with plans to begin filming in late April or early May.