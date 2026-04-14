Cops Called to Taryn Manning's Home Multiple Times in Past Year

Taryn Manning has had a steady stream of police activity at her home over the past year … with multiple calls ranging from alleged threats to mysterious 911 hang-ups ... TMZ has learned.

According to 911 dispatch logs, obtained by TMZ, officers have been sent to the "Orange Is the New Black" star's Palm Springs, California residence at least five separate times since the beginning of last year.

On January 3 of this year, officers were dispatched to “keep the peace,” and assistance was provided at the scene -- typically meaning cops were there to prevent a dispute from escalating.

The caller claimed an individual was "refusing to give her dog back" ... the police report says the dog was unable to be returned because the homeowner didn't have her keys with her ... and the case was closed.

Also in January this year, police were called over alleged criminal threats. The caller -- identified in the report as a male -- told cops his tires were slashed and he was attempting to get Ring camera video, claiming the subject previously threatened him through a 3rd party.

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Going back further, in May 2025, police responded to a report of a suspicious person ... but ultimately deemed the call unfounded. According to the report, the caller told cops someone was trying to get onto the property and possibly had a gun ... however, no firearm was seen, nor were any threats determined to have been made. The report states details were unclear to cops at the time, as the caller didn't live at the location.

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Earlier last year, in February, cops responded to a 911 call labeled an “unknown problem.” Details about what prompted the call remain unclear, as it appears cops did not dispatch any officers from the call.

The most recent call came in March when someone requested an officer ... but according to the report, police showed up and stayed for under an hour before clearing the scene.

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It’s unclear if all the incidents are connected or who made the various calls because all of the names are redacted from the logs ... but the repeated visits paint a picture of ongoing issues at or around Manning’s home.