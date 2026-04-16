Michigan Teen Girl Abducted From School Bus Stop at Gunpoint, on Video

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A Michigan teenager was abducted from her bus stop at gunpoint this week ... and the scary incident was caught on camera.

You can see the horrifying situation unfold in the clip -- a gray SUV pulls up to the curb in a residential neighborhood in the Detroit metro area. A male steps out and urgently walks over to the bus stop, where he then points a gun at the victim -- a 16-year-old girl -- and forces her into his vehicle before driving off.

The kidnapping went down Monday just before 7 AM, according to police.

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TMZ also obtained the gut-wrenching 911 audio -- listen above -- the victim's schoolmate describes the shocking situation and reveals the man was wearing a mask. The caller, a minor, becomes emotional at one point and says she was scared ... but is able to cough up a description of the victim and the suspect.

Luckily, there's a happy ending ... cops were able to track the abducted girl to a Sunoco gas station about 30 minutes after the kidnapping occurred and arrest the creeper, identified as 48-year-old Donald Fields ... who has a criminal past. The girl was rescued at the scene.

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Fields was arraigned in court Thursday morning and charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, 1 count of kidnapping, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 1 count of felonious assault, and 5 counts of felony firearm.

The details of the sexual conduct and assault charges have not been shared. Fields was also charged as a third-time habitual offender. Police say he did not know the victim, and it appeared he picked her at random.