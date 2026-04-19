UFC's Daniel Rodriguez Says Cartel Protected Him In Mexican Prison

Play video content Video: UFC’s Daniel Rodriguez Says Cartel Shielded Him While Locked Up in Mexican Prison TMZSports.com

Daniel Rodriguez spent eight months in a Mexican prison, but no one laid a finger on him ... 'cause the UFC star says he had some very powerful people watching over him while behind bars!

"I've been in jail before. It's not my first rodeo, but this was a whole different monster," 39-year-old D-Rod told Babcock. "Surrounded by the lowest of the low. You can imagine jail, then you can imagine jail in Mexico."

"Fortunately for me, word kind of got around who I was and I had people in high places take care of me and stuff. I guess you can say for the most part I was put in probably the best living situation."

Those people were cartel members, according to Daniel, and they treated him well.

"I did get a lot of love in there, but it is jail, and it is Mexico. It was a crazy experience. Luckily, nothing happened. I was in the right crowd of people where nobody f***ed with me, nobody messed with me and I didn't have to beat anybody's ass or nothing like that."

After spending the better part of a year locked up in Tijuana, Rodriguez, 20-5 as a pro, is now out and ready to resume his career ... and he's got a big fight.

"I got an amazing offer. You guys will probably be seeing me in there with Leon Edwards, International Fight Week, sometime around July."

D-Rod revealed he'd just gotten the offer from the UFC earlier in the day.