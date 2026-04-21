Dr. Pimple Popper Details Terrifying Stroke and Her Road to Recovery

Play video content Video: Dr. Pimple Popper Details Stroke Scare and Her Recovery Journey

Sandra Lee -- AKA Dr. Pimple Popper -- says she's "getting better and better every day" after suffering a stroke last November.

TMZ caught up with the viral dermatologist in L.A. on Monday to see how she's doing now ... and she tells us she's focusing on taking better care of herself.

She assures us she's bouncing back and has returned to work, but is still having some small setbacks, saying ... "It's a little bit harder if I'm overworked or overstressed."

The doc says sometimes her voice falters or the grip in her left hand isn't as strong ... but she's still got a sense of humor about it.

She tells us it was "weird" for her to put her personal life in her reality series, "Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out" ... but it "had to be done" because the stroke happened while she was filming.

While putting her own drama at the forefront is a bit beyond her comfort level ... Sandra says it's worth it if she helps someone out.