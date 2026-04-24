'Baywatch' Star David Charvet Says Video Shows Dogs Off Leash After Fatal Hit

Play video content Video: David Charvet Says Video Shows Dogs Off Leash in Fatal Crash Case

"Baywatch" star David Charvet is adamant the dog he hit and killed with his truck was NOT on a leash ... and he says he shot video showing the dog owner walking her dogs off a leash hours after the incident.

TMZ obtained the video, and it shows David driving his truck down a residential street in Malibu ... as a woman and two dogs head towards him. The dogs are NOT on a leash.

David says it's Vera Errico walking her dogs ... she's the woman who alleges David was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run that killed one of her dogs, who she was walking on a leash in Malibu.

Law enforcement sources have told us David has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the unfortunate incident.

A representative for David tells TMZ ... "There is photographic and video evidence confirming that the owner of the dog violates the law by walking all of her dogs without a leash."

David's rep continues ... "The video and photographic evidence contradict the false statements that were provided to the police and shared publicly. In addition, hours after the accident caused by the dog being off a leash, there is video confirming that the dog’s owner was walking on the street with two of her other dogs both off leashes."

The rep adds ... "David Charvet has been subjected to significant online harassment that has elevated to the level of death threats. He intends to correct the lies communicated on this incident and protect his reputation and safety. David also hopes to create awareness around pet safety and the prevention of animal cruelty."