Sinbad Taking the Stage For First Show Since Debilitating 2020 Stroke

I'm Going Back on Stage ... Its Been a Long Road to Recovery!!!

Play video content Video: Sinbad Announces First Show Since Stroke in 2020

It's been more than five years since the iconic comic-actor Sinbad has done a stand-up show due to a severe stroke ... but that's all going to change tonight.

Sinbad just posted a message to Instagram ... and as you can see, he's ready to make his big comeback -- and obviously has plenty he wants to talk about.

Sinbad says his daughter and fellow comic Paige Adkins will join him ... along with his longtime opener Chase Anthony, at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena. And he makes it clear ... "This is just the beginning."

Obviously, this is a huge deal for the beloved funnyman ... Sinbad suffered from a stroke in October 2020 -- which his family later said was caused by a blood clot that traveled from the heart to the brain.

Along with his video message ... Sinbad wrote in the post's caption ... "Some moments you don’t rush ... you just wait until they’re ready."