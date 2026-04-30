Shilo Sanders Tells Browns Reporter To 'Go Make a Sandwich' Over QB Battle Comment

Shilo Sanders had a controversial approach to defending his brother, Shedeur ... telling an award-winning journalist to "go make a sandwich" for saying Deshaun Watson should be named the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback.

The sexist comment came under an Instagram post that reshared Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot's recent take on the team ... when she said it was best if the Orange and Brown went ahead with the former All-Pro as the guy under center instead of Sanders, who started seven games as a rookie in 2025.

Shilo wasn't having any of it ... and resorted to the misogynistic clapback.

MKC -- the 2025 Bill Nunn Memorial Award winner -- took the high road when asked about Shilo's words on a local radio show Thursday morning ... and she elected to take the high road.

"I know so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I've been able to do over the years, I'm happy about that."



📞@MaryKayCabot responds to Shilo Sanders comment https://t.co/nRz4q8ynTF pic.twitter.com/jmLiTCldDE @923TheFan

Cabot said her presence in the football world has inspired other women and young girls to follow in her footsteps ... and she's proof they can thrive in a male-dominated profession.