Candace Cameron Bure Strips Down to One-Piece for Mexico Vacay

Strips Down to One-Piece on Mexico Vacay

Former Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure showed off her toned body during her sizzling vacation with her family.

Over the weekend, the "Full House" actress was spotted soaking up the sun in a revealing one-piece swimsuit while at her resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The entertainer, who celebrated turning 50 last month, looked fit in her red and white fit.

The vacay comes weeks after Candace revealed on her podcast how she accidentally attended a sex party with her husband, Valeri Bure, after accepting an invite from a friend.