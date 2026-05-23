Dallas Mavericks' Naji Marshall Leaves Massive Tip for New Orleans Server

Naji Marshall is proving he's just as generous off the court as he is talented on it ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned he left a massive tip for a server during a family dinner in New Orleans.

Sources at Otis Seafood House tell TMZ ... the Dallas Mavericks forward stopped by the popular NOLA restaurant Saturday for a birthday dinner with family and quickly made an impression on everyone in the building when he dropped a whopping four-figure tip.

Our sources say Marshall happily took photos with the entire group before quietly pulling the restaurant manager aside and offering to pay for their meal.

Throughout dinner, we're told Marshall and his family were warm and gracious with staff ... and when it came time to close out, he privately asked management how the restaurant handled tip-sharing.

After learning about the division of dollars, Marshall left the waitress, Miss Bee, the eye-popping $5K tip on the bill, totaling just over $1,100.

We're told the night ended with hugs between Marshall, his family, and the staff, and before leaving, Marshall and his partner exchanged numbers with several employees.