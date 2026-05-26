Nikki Glaser Says 'Racist' Jokes at Kevin Hart Roast Felt Forced

Nikki Glaser had a problem with the George Floyd joke at the Kevin Hart roast, and it's got nothing to do with race ... she says it just wasn't funny.

The comedian shared her critique of some of her fellow roast masters during an interview at the American Music Awards ... saying Tony Hinchcliffe's joke felt forced and didn't land because it didn't make sense.

Nikki says comedians shouldn't steer clear of race ... but that doesn't mean they should just say controversial things simply for the sake of it.

During the roast, Tony joked about Kevin ... "The Black community is so proud of you … right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

Play video content Video: Kevin Hart Defends Controversial Tony Hinchcliffe Roast Joke The Breakfast Club

Tony is getting roasted for the George Floyd joke, but Kevin Hart came out Tuesday with a full-throated defense.