Larry Fitzgerald Mourns Dad's Death

Larry Fitzgerald is opening up after the death of his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., paying homage in a heartfelt tribute that'll have you reaching for the box of tissues.

"My father was a man of strength, love and encouragement. He opened countless doors for me and my brother," the soon-to-be first ballot Hall of Famer wrote on social media.

"He believed in us and pushed us to pursue every opportunity with conviction, he was the rock of our family. He taught us that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment are the foundations of a meaningful life and personal success."

"I will carry his love, words, and wisdom with me always."

Larry's post came shortly after the Fitzgerald family announced the 71-year-old "left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and loved ones."

Fitzgerald, a Chicago native, played college football at Indiana State, and while he didn't go on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, he did make a massive impact on the local sports scene in Minnesota.

Larry Sr. started his radio profession in the City of Lakes in 1978, where he was a fixture for over 40 years not just on the local airwaves, but also in the newspapers.

LF was honored by the NCAA in 2019, receiving its Living Legend Legacy Award.

Fitzgerald Sr. really came to prominence on a national level at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, when he covered his son, Larry, who was playing in the game.