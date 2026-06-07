Antonio Freeman Says Watching Son Win World Cup Would Be More Special Than Super Bowl Win

Play video content Video: Antonio Freeman Says Son's World Cup Glory Would Top His Super Bowl Triumph TMZSports.com

Antonio Freeman caught an 81-yard touchdown from Brett Favre in Super Bowl 31, but as iconic a moment as that was for the retired Packers great, he tells us it wouldn't even come close to watching his own son win a World Cup!

If you weren't aware of the cool connection ... 21-year-old Alex Freeman, a defender, is a member of the Team USA soccer team, which is just days away from playing in the world's biggest and most-watched sporting event.

TMZ Sports talked to Antonio, and asked him how his Super Bowl XXXI win would compare to watching Alex win a WC.

"It's no comparison. I mean, and to be honest, to reach the platform that he's reached, my Super Bowl was very special, but there's still no comparison to where he is right now as a 21-year-old, you know, picked and selected as one of the 26 best in the United States of America to represent your team, something I never got a chance to do. So he's among another echelon of elite and him by far."

It was an awesome answer from dad ... who is clearly incredibly proud of his son's enormous achievement.

Of course, Antonio didn't just win a Super Bowl. He was a pivotal cog in Green Bay's 1997 win over the Patriots.

Freeman had only three catches, but he made them count, racking up 105 receiving yards, including an 81-yard touchdown reception.

Antonio also talked about what it's like watching Alex.

"Now I understand what my parents went through."

"You know, my hair stands up on my arm. You know, my stomach is uneasy. You know, it's just an array of emotions that really takes over every time I see him walk out and get on that pitch and get to do something that he loves to do and he's worked so hard for. And, man, as a parent, it's nothing like that. You know, just seeing your kids be successful and be successful and love what they do."