'Perfect Match' Stars Jimmy Presnell and Natalie Cruz Seen Cozied Up

"Perfect Match" stars Jimmy Presnell and Natalie Cruz have fans doing double takes after the two were recently photographed hanging out together ... but don't start planning a reality TV wedding just yet.

We obtained photos of the reality duo hanging out over the weekend at Kid Rock's bar in Nashville. One eyewitness claims the two were showing some PDA.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jimmy and Natalie are not dating despite the growing speculation online. We're told the pair have become close since filming wrapped, but their relationship is strictly platonic.

As viewers saw on Season 4 of "Perfect Match," Jimmy entered the villa after his run on "Love Is Blind" and spent much of the season navigating a rocky relationship with "Vanderpump Rules" star Ally Lewber. The pair weathered several tests inside the villa, but they ultimately locked in their pairing before the finale.

Off-camera, Jimmy and Ally reportedly tried to make things work in the real world, staying in touch through frequent FaceTimes and visits while attempting a long-distance relationship. Ultimately, the romance fizzled as distance and changing circumstances got in the way.

Meanwhile, Natalie made it all the way to the "Perfect Match" finale alongside Yamen Sanders ... however, even though the two looked promising on screen, the relationship didn't survive after filming ended. Natalie later revealed the pair no longer have a relationship and rarely speak.

Fans began closely watching Jimmy and Natalie -- whose friendship quickly became a topic of conversation across social media -- and the speculation only intensified when Ally publicly commented that Jimmy was "hanging out with Natalie all the time" ... describing the show's tangled dating dynamics as a "big old confusing thing."

Jimmy and Natalie are seemingly leaning on each other as friends while navigating life after reality TV ... but according to our sources, that's where things begin and end.