Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Steven Spielberg To Film Them Dancing, on Video

Taylor Swift found herself a pretty high-profile cameraman ... because Steven Spielberg was literally directing her from the sidelines during a hilarious moment at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ... and it's all on video.

The singer was at NYC's Marriott Marquis Hotel with fiancé Travis Kelce, vibing to John Fogerty and his sons performing "Fortunate Son" when she started striking poses for her phone ... before handing it to the Oscar-winning director sitting right beside her.

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The legendary director didn't disappoint. Instead of a quick point-and-shoot, Steven had Taylor fully sell the scene ... leaning in, hamming it up and serving main-character energy while he filmed from his chair.

Heck, even Travis got swept into the performance ... sending the clip into a social media frenzy, with fans joking that, of course, Spielberg immediately found the perfect lighting.

Others couldn't get over the fact one of the greatest filmmakers ever was shooting content on a phone.