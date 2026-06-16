'Scary Movie' Star Marlon Wayans' Ex Drops Custody Battle Over Daughter

Marlon Wayans is on a roll .... he has a megahit with "Scary Movie 6," and his ex is no longer dragging him to court for a custody battle over their daughter.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Marlon's ex, Brittany Moreland, filed papers to dismiss the child custody case she brought against him.

In her initial suit, filed in 2024, Brittany asked for primary custody of their young child, Axl July Ivory, with the actor getting visitation. Marlon quickly opposed the request and asked for joint custody.

The case has had no updates in over a year. It appears the two have worked out any issues they may have had.

As TMZ first reported, Marlon and Brittany recently had their daughter appear in a movie titled "Hudson Avenue," where she earned a daily rate of $1,246.