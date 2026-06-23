'Off Campus' Stars Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla Dine in Paris Amid Dating Rumors

"Off Campus" stars Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla are doing nothing to squash rumors they're an item ... they're gallivanting around Paris together ... and now, we have a glimpse of their romantic dinner date.

Check it out -- the pair is seated at a corner table at an intimate dinner at the La Suite restaurant.

Folks who were there tell us the pair was there for several hours Friday and stayed late into the night ... likely to see the Eiffel Tower light shows, which guests can view from the eatery.

We're told Josh and Mika were trying to be discreet ... but, obviously, that didn't go as planned.

There have been other sightings in Paris ... and they're looking increasingly like a couple ... just weeks after Mika's split from her fiancé, actor Jake Short, following a 5-year relationship.

Play video content Video: Jake Short Calls Girlfriend Mika Abdalla The B-word The Sit and Chat Podcast

Jake found himself in some hot water after the split ... thanks to an old podcast clip that showed him calling Mika "that bitch" while sitting right next to her. He apologized, calling it a "disrespectful, juvenile joke."